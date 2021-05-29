Famous primatologist Jane Goodall wins ambitious Templeton Prize

World-famous primatologist Jane Goodall won this year’s Templeton Prize in recognition of her noble contribution and work on animal intelligence and humanity in Africa.

Jane Goodall has committee her lifetime to studies of chimpanzees in Tanzania. In addition to groundbreaking research, the Jane Goodall Institute also works on concerns over deforestation, the bush meat trade, trapping of live animals, and habitat destruction. At the age of 87, Jane Goodall is celebrated for her 60 years of work.

Naturalist Jane Goodall was announced as the 2021 winner a few days ago in recognition of her work on animal intelligence and humanity through her lifetime research on chimpanzees in Africa.

At the age of 87, Jane Goodall gained a global reputation from her lifetime commitment on her groundbreaking studies of chimpanzees in Tanzania over the past 60 years.

Other than ground research on the life of chimpanzees in Tanzania, the Jane Goodall Institute is currently working with local communities to provide safe habitats for chimpanzees and gorillas. Its education branch, Roots and Shoots, operates in 67 countries.

The US 1.5 million (pound sterling 1.1 million) prize was extended to her in honor of her commitment to harness the power of science for the universe and humanity.

Heather Templeton Dill, President of the John Templeton Foundation, was quoted as saying that Goodall’s work had exemplified humility, spiritual curiosity, and discovery.