Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Famous primatologist Jane Goodall wins ambitious Templeton Prize

19 mins ago
by Apolinari Tairo - eTN Tanzania
Famous primatologist Jane Goodall wins ambitious Templeton Prize
Jane Goodall
Written by Apolinari Tairo - eTN Tanzania

World-famous primatologist Jane Goodall won this year’s Templeton Prize in recognition of her noble contribution and work on animal intelligence and humanity in Africa.

  1. Jane Goodall has committee her lifetime to studies of chimpanzees in Tanzania.
  2. In addition to groundbreaking research, the Jane Goodall Institute also works on concerns over deforestation, the bush meat trade, trapping of live animals, and habitat destruction.
  3. At the age of 87, Jane Goodall is celebrated for her 60 years of work.

Naturalist Jane Goodall was announced as the 2021 winner a few days ago in recognition of her work on animal intelligence and humanity through her lifetime research on chimpanzees in Africa.

At the age of 87, Jane Goodall gained a global reputation from her lifetime commitment on her groundbreaking studies of chimpanzees in Tanzania over the past 60 years.

Other than ground research on the life of chimpanzees in Tanzania, the Jane Goodall Institute is currently working with local communities to provide safe habitats for chimpanzees and gorillas. Its education branch, Roots and Shoots, operates in 67 countries. 

The US 1.5 million (pound sterling 1.1 million) prize was extended to her in honor of her commitment to harness the power of science for the universe and humanity.

Heather Templeton Dill, President of the John Templeton Foundation, was quoted as saying that Goodall’s work had exemplified humility, spiritual curiosity, and discovery.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like