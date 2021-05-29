Jamaica Tourism Minister: COVID-19 protocol breaches will not be tolerated

Jamaica Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett has issued a stern warning that breaches of the established protocols put in place to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus, will not be tolerated in the tourism sector.

Jamaica Tourism Minister Bartlett wasted no time in punishing a recent breach of COVID-19 protocols. A controversial staging took place at the Mocha Fest event at Rick’s Café in Negril that did not go unnoticed. The Tourism Product Development Company Ltd. withdrew Rick’s Café’s COVID-19 compliance certification with immediate effect.

This the Minister underscored as the controversial staging of the Mocha Fest event at Rick’s Café in Negril was in direct breach of the government’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Mr. Bartlett stressed, “The Tourism Product Development Company Ltd. (TPDCo), which is a public body of the Ministry of Tourism, has acted immediately to ensure that appropriate steps were taken to punish the entity that was in breach of the protocols.”

“I want to make it very clear that the Ministry of Tourism will not tolerate any breaches whatsoever of the protocols that we have established to facilitate the safe operation of the sector. All our partners, local and international, who will engage our tourism product over the next few months – and as long as the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) exists – must be compliant in all regards,” added the Minister.