Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Seychelles makes a virtual appearance at BIT 2021

15 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Seychelles makes a virtual appearance at BIT 2021
Seychelles makes virtual appearance at BIT 2021
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

The island destination, through the Seychelles Tourism Board Italy office, participated in the virtual edition of trade and consumer show BIT (Borsa Internazionale Turismo) 2021, held online from May 9-14.

  1. Interaction was facilitated by Expo Plaza, a digital platform, which consisted of a virtual exhibition space that exhibitors could enhance with multimedia and other content.
  2. BIT Talks conference space presented over 90 streaming events with a focus on high-profile events.
  3. MyMatching acted as a platform for profiling and confidential business meetings between supply and demand, where buyers and sellers could chat via video.

Present at the 6-day digital show were 1,530 tourism industry players, who dedicated 3 days to the trade and the rest to the consumers.

The interaction was facilitated by Expo Plaza, a digital platform with 3 channels, which consisted of a virtual exhibition space that exhibitors could enhance with multimedia and other content to showcase the offerings of their destination, network with operators and engage with travelers.

The BIT Talks conference space presented over 90 streaming events with a focus on high-profile events in the BIT Special Talks. Additionally, BIT Community, an online evolution of MyMatching, acted as a platform for profiling and confidential business meetings between supply and demand, where buyers and sellers could chat via video chat.

The Seychelles Islands had a virtual stand where visitors could receive information through brochures, videos, images, books, and other marketing materials based off the destination.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like