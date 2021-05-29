Seychelles makes a virtual appearance at BIT 2021

The island destination, through the Seychelles Tourism Board Italy office, participated in the virtual edition of trade and consumer show BIT (Borsa Internazionale Turismo) 2021, held online from May 9-14.

Interaction was facilitated by Expo Plaza, a digital platform, which consisted of a virtual exhibition space that exhibitors could enhance with multimedia and other content. BIT Talks conference space presented over 90 streaming events with a focus on high-profile events. MyMatching acted as a platform for profiling and confidential business meetings between supply and demand, where buyers and sellers could chat via video.

Present at the 6-day digital show were 1,530 tourism industry players, who dedicated 3 days to the trade and the rest to the consumers.

The Seychelles Islands had a virtual stand where visitors could receive information through brochures, videos, images, books, and other marketing materials based off the destination.