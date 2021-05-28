Fraport prepares for 2021 AGM: Executive Board Chair has this to say

Today, Fraport AG published in advance the speech to be presented by executive board chairman (CEO) Dr. Stefan Schulte at the company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting 2021.

On the day of the AGM, the entire event will be available via livestream (German only) on this website. The spoken word on the day of the AGM takes precedence over the written form.

Presented here is the written online speech in advance:

I. Introduction

Dear Shareholders, Ladies and Gentlemen!

I warmly welcome you to the Annual General Meeting of Fraport AG. As in the previous year, we welcome you from a conference room at our corporate headquarters in Frankfurt. My colleagues on the Executive Board – Anke Giesen, Michael Müller, Dr. Pierre Dominique Prümm and Dr. Matthias Zieschang – will follow the Annual General Meeting online, as will the other members of the Supervisory Board.

A year ago, many probably hoped that we would be able to meet in person again this year at our usual venue in Frankfurt’s Jahrhunderthalle. But the coronavirus will accompany us for longer and is still impacting our everyday lives.