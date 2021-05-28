Auto Draft

Fraport prepares for 2021 AGM: Executive Board Chair has this to say

53 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Fraport Executive Board Chair
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Today, Fraport AG published in advance the speech to be presented by executive board chairman (CEO) Dr. Stefan Schulte at the company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting 2021.

  1. The advance speech is to give shareholders the chance to formulate questions before the actual meeting and submit them online.
  2. This year, the 2021 Annual General Meeting will be held only in a virtual format on June 1, 2021.
  3. The AGM event will be livestreamed in German only on the Fraport website.

This gives shareholders the opportunity to review the speech before submitting their questions on the agenda topics. Questions have to be submitted online by May 30 (until 24:00). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fraport’s AGM will again be held in a virtual-only format on June 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (CEST).

On the day of the AGM, the entire event will be available via livestream (German only) on this website. The spoken word on the day of the AGM takes precedence over the written form. The Fraport AGM portal is accessible effective today via the same link, allowing shareholders and their proxies to register and exercise their voting rights.

Presented here is the written online speech in advance:

I. Introduction

Dear Shareholders, Ladies and Gentlemen!

I warmly welcome you to the Annual General Meeting of Fraport AG. As in the previous year, we welcome you from a conference room at our corporate headquarters in Frankfurt. My colleagues on the Executive Board – Anke Giesen, Michael Müller, Dr. Pierre Dominique Prümm and Dr. Matthias Zieschang – will follow the Annual General Meeting online, as will the other members of the Supervisory Board.

A year ago, many probably hoped that we would be able to meet in person again this year at our usual venue in Frankfurt’s Jahrhunderthalle. But the coronavirus will accompany us for longer and is still impacting our everyday lives.

