India international travel ban continues

The India international travel ban has been extended for over another month until June 30, 2021.

Since the international travel ban, limited flights have been allowed into India under various schemes. The Vande Bharat Mission brought home stranded Indians from foreign destinations after the coronavirus struck shutting off borders. Air travel bubble agreements have been signed with 27 countries around the globe.

Initially, the international travel ban was implemented in India on March 23, 2020, when COVID-19 emerged around the globe.

Since then, limited flights have been allowed into the country under various schemes including Vande Bharat Mission flights and air travel bubble agreements. The Vande Bharat Mission was started to bring back stranded Indians from foreign destinations after suspension of regular international flights. The Indian Government launched the Mission, considered to be the world’s largest expatriation exercise.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the regulatory body of civil aviation in the country, issued a statement today, Friday, May 28, 2021, that cargo flights and those with special permission will be allowed to operate but regular scheduled commercial services will continue to be suspended through the end of next month in June.