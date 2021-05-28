Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

India international travel ban continues

14 mins ago
by Anil Mathur - eTN India
India international travel ban continues
India international travel ban
Written by Anil Mathur - eTN India

The India international travel ban has been extended for over another month until June 30, 2021.

The India international travel ban has been extended for over another month until June 30, 2021.

  1. Since the international travel ban, limited flights have been allowed into India under various schemes.
  2. The Vande Bharat Mission brought home stranded Indians from foreign destinations after the coronavirus struck shutting off borders.
  3. Air travel bubble agreements have been signed with 27 countries around the globe.

Initially, the international travel ban was implemented in India on March 23, 2020, when COVID-19 emerged around the globe.

Since then, limited flights have been allowed into the country under various schemes including Vande Bharat Mission flights and air travel bubble agreements. The Vande Bharat Mission was started to bring back stranded Indians from foreign destinations after suspension of regular international flights. The Indian Government launched the Mission, considered to be the world’s largest expatriation exercise.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the regulatory body of civil aviation in the country, issued a statement today, Friday, May 28, 2021, that cargo flights and those with special permission will be allowed to operate but regular scheduled commercial services will continue to be suspended through the end of next month in June.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like