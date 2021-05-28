Society of American Travel Writers leads the way back to safe and enjoyable travel

As borders open up, mask mandates are relaxed, and vaccination rates increase, Americans are starting to get comfortable with the idea of traveling again.

A 41-strong group of writers traveled to the home to the nation’s newest national park – New River Gorge National Park and Preserve along with Adventures on the Gorge. Tourism organizations, partner hotels, and attractions are striving to make their destinations safe, sustainable, and enjoyable. SATW members must meet and maintain the industry’s highest standards of productivity, ethics, and conduct.

The Society of American Travel Writers (SATW) is leading the way in demonstrating how to experience safe, sustainable and fun outdoor adventures. For its first in-person meeting in more than a year, the Freelance Council of the SATW showed how and where Americans can travel safely and enjoyably this summer and fall.

The 41-strong writers group traveled to Southern West Virginia, home to the nation’s newest national park. They visited New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, along with Adventures on the Gorge (AOTG), in partnership with Visit Southern West Virginia, Greenbrier County CVB and Explore Summers County.

Founded in 1955 before the Internet was born and when print media reigned, SATW and its members have been, and still are, constantly adapting to meet the ever-changing media landscape. And, the past year has been no exception. Today, SATW remains the nation’s premier professional travel media organization comprising nearly 1,000 of the travel industry’s most experienced journalists, photographers, editors, broadcast/video/film producers, bloggers, website owners, media relations experts and hospitality industry representatives from the United States, Canada and beyond.

Larry Bleiberg, President of SATW, said: “SATW is proud to lead the way back to travel. We’re demonstrating how Americans can get back on the road safely and responsibly, and still have an incredible time.”

SATW’s Eastern Chapter also has two meetings in the works – the first to Dewey Beach and Coastal Southern Delaware with Southern Delaware Tourism from June 6 to June 9 and the second to Roanoke and Virginia’s Blue Ridge with Visit Roanoke Virginia from July 7 to July 10. SATW’s annual meeting will be held in person in Milwaukee this year hosted by Visit Milwaukee. This convention offers story ideas from the city’s great brewing past, jazz history, contemporary art, architecture, creative cocktails and ethnic food.

Bleiberg pointed out, “On our trip to Southern West Virginia, we saw how tourism organizations, their partner hotels and attractions are striving to make their destinations safe, sustainable and enjoyable. We know the positive economic impact travel has to these organizations and to their local communities. And we also know how important travel is to all of us.”