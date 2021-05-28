Auto Draft

United Airlines names new Executive Vice President

49 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
United Names Chief Customer Officer Toby Enqvist Executive Vice President
Written by Harry Johnson

A 25-year industry veteran, Toby Enqvist’s promotion reflects United Airlines’ commitment to customers.

  • United Airlines’ Chief Customer Officer Toby Enqvist has been named airline’s newest Executive VP
  • Enqvist has been in the airline industry for more than 25 years, joining Continental in 1996
  • The promotion is effective immediately

United announced today that Chief Customer Officer Toby Enqvist has been named the airline’s newest executive vice president. Enqvist was promoted yesterday by the United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Board of Directors. The promotion is effective immediately. 

“Toby leads with the unwavering purpose of being United’s top customer advocate and this promotion reflects not only his success in caring for our customers but also our continuing commitment to delivering the best possible experience for all those we fly,” said United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby.  “With Toby’s vision and direction, we are truly leading the industry in finding ways to innovate which is essential as we strive to become the best airline in the history of aviation.”

As EVP and chief customer officer, Enqvist continues his oversight of the airline’s Inflight Services, Corporate Real Estate, Contact Centers and Customer Care, Customer Strategy and Innovation, and Customer Experience and Analytics. In addition, Enqvist is responsible for developing and providing United’s employees with the leadership support needed to best serve the airline’s customers.

“I look forward to continuing to work alongside my talented and dedicated team to keep moving us forward with industry leading innovation that will offer our customers the best experience whenever and wherever they fly United,” said Enqvist.

Enqvist has been in the airline industry for more than 25 years, joining Continental in 1996.  Throughout this career, he has held several senior leadership positions within operations and finance, including senior vice president of Network Operations and Customer Solutions for United.

A native of Sweden, Enqvist moved to the U.S. to attend Ouachita Baptist University where he earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration. He also holds an MBA degree from Southern Methodist University. He is married and has a daughter.

