Air Astana flies to Amsterdam from Atyrau in western Kazakhstan

52 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Air Astana resumes Amsterdam flights following a suspension of a regular service due to restrictions introduced by the Dutch authorities earlier this year.

  • The resumed service will operate once a week on Thursdays using Airbus A321 aircraft
  • Service between Atyrau and Amsterdam supplements the existing flight on Wednesdays between Atyrau to Frankfurt
  • Passengers on these routes can connect with Air Astana partner airlines across Europe and North America

Air Astana will resume direct flights from Atyrau in western Kazakhstan to Amsterdam on 3rd June 2021 following a suspension of a regular service due to restrictions introduced by the Dutch authorities earlier this year.

The resumed service will operate once a week on Thursdays using Airbus A321 aircraft, with departure from Atyrau at 05:40 and arrival time in Amsterdam at 07:50 local time; and return flight departure from Amsterdam at 11:50 and arrival in Atyrau at 19:40. The outbound flight time is 5h10m and 4h 50m on the return to Atyrau.

This service between Atyrau and Amsterdam supplements the existing flight on Wednesdays between Atyrau to Frankfurt. Passengers on these routes can connect with Air Astana partner airlines across Europe and North America.

Passengers are advised to familiarize themselves in advance with entry and transit requirements for travel between Kazakhstan and the Netherlands at Air Astana’s website.

