Jamaica Ministers discuss investments with Saudi Arabia Minister of Investment

Jamaica Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett (seen right in the photo) and Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator, the Hon. Aubyn Hill (seen left) pause for a photograph with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment, Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, following a successful meeting in Saudi Arabia earlier today.

The Ministers are currently in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia participating in the UNWTO Tourism Recovery Summit. They are also attending the 47th Meeting of the UNWTO Regional Commission for the Middle East. Possible areas of collaboration and investment between Jamaica and Saudi Arabi were discussed.

They discussed possible areas of collaboration and investment between Jamaica and Saudi Arabi.

The Ministers are currently in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia participating in the United Nations World Tourism Organization’s (UNWTO) Tourism Recovery Summit as well as the 47th Meeting of the UNWTO Regional Commission for the Middle East, scheduled for May 26 and 27, respectively.

The Jamaica Ministry of Tourism and its agencies are on a mission to enhance and transform Jamaica’s tourism product, while ensuring that the benefits which flow from the tourism sector are increased for all Jamaicans. To this end it has implemented policies and strategies that will provide further momentum for tourism as the engine of growth for the Jamaican economy. The Ministry remains committed to ensuring that the tourism sector makes the fullest contribution possible to Jamaica’s economic development given its tremendous earning potential.

At the Ministry, they are leading the charge to strengthen the linkages between tourism and other sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and entertainment, and in so doing encourage every Jamaican to play their part in improving the country’s tourism product, sustaining investment, and modernizing and diversifying the sector to foster growth and job creation for fellow Jamaicans. The Ministry sees this as critical to Jamaica’s survival and success and has undertaken this process through an inclusive approach, which is driven by the Resort Boards, through wide-scale consultation.

Recognizing that a collaborative effort and a committed partnership between the public and private sectors will be needed to achieve set targets, central to the Ministry’s plans is maintaining and nurturing its relationship with all key stakeholders. In so doing, it is believed that with the Master Plan for Sustainable Tourism Development as a guide and the National Development Plan – Vision 2030 as a benchmark – the Ministry’s goals are achievable for the benefit of all Jamaicans.

More news about Jamaica

#rebuildingtravel