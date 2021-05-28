Auto Draft

Andre Borg and Sasha Tyas part of the Hilton Seychelles’ leading team

by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Andre Borg joins Hilton Seychelles
A few months after announcing the opening of Mango House Seychelles, Hilton has appointed Andre Borg as the country general manager for Seychelles and named Sasha Tyas as general manager of the first LXR Hotels & Resorts in the region.

  1. Seychelles tourism announced new appointments in the hotel industry on the islands.
  2. Borg has achieved strong commercial performances, overseeing several eco–friendly and sustainability initiatives.
  3. Tyas is new to the islands and the first female general manager for Hilton in Seychelles.

An invaluable member of the local industry for several years, Andre Borg was appointed as General Manager for Hilton Seychelles Labriz Resort & Spa in 2016.

Under his tenure, Hilton Seychelles Labriz Resort & Spa has moved from strength to strength, achieving strong commercial performances, overseeing several eco–friendly and sustainability initiatives for the resort and receiving several brand, local, and international sustainability awards for the resort’s environmental stewardship.

Andre Borg has provided his enthusiastic support to raising the profile of the local industry through various successful projects alongside the Department of Tourism and other stakeholders.

Speaking of his new position, Borg said: “The Seychelles has been my home for the last five years and hasn’t stopped amazing me for a single moment. The culture, nature and beauty of the islands become irresistible when combined with world-class hospitality, which is why I am very excited and privileged to be at the forefront of the amazing Hilton team in Seychelles, providing heartfelt, genuine, world-class hospitality every single day.”

“Despite our industry working to overcome one of its biggest challenges to date, we look forward to expanding the Hilton portfolio in Seychelles to contribute to the recovery of these beautiful islands,” he further stated.

