Jamaica Touristm Minister mourns death of tourism stalwart Ernest Smatt

Jamaica Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett is mourning the passing of tourism stalwart and prominent businessman, Ernest Smatt, who died today (May 27, 2021) at the age of 88. Smatt died in Miami, Florida, while receiving treatment in hospital.

Smatt owned and operated a number of tourism enterprises over the years. He invested in Jamaica and other Caribbean islands, and he brought a level of distinction that was noticeable because of how he conducted himself. Almost every known celebrity of the 50s and 60s who came to Jamaica had an acquaintance with Ernie Smatt.

“Jamaica mourns the passing of a real tourism icon. Ernie Smatt was the quintessential tourism man. He understood the game and had the swagger that created the phenomenon he was during a period when Jamaica was the playground of the rich and famous, “said Minister Bartlett.

Smatt owned and operated a number of tourism enterprises over the years, such as Watersports Enterprises Ltd., Shaw Park Hotel in St. Ann, Brimmer Hall Great House in St. Mary, and Mangos Beach Resort in Trelawny.

He also had investments in tourism businesses in Grand Cayman and served as Chairman of The White House, which is a popular restaurant and venue there.

“Ernie brought entrepreneurship to another level. He invested in Jamaica and other Caribbean islands. He brought a level of distinction that was noticeable because of how he conducted himself and how he comported himself. He was suave and classy. He had a knack for getting to the hearts of the beautiful people who visited Jamaica,” added the Minister.