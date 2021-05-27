Auto Draft

Edward ‘Ted’ Philip named non-Executive Chairman of United Airlines Board of Directors

39 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Philip succeeds Oscar Munoz, who has served as executive chairman of the board of directors since May 2020, when he assumed the role and committed to serving in it for one year.

  • Philip previously served as the chief operating officer of Partners in Health
  • Philip has served as a United board member since 2016
  • Philip brings nearly three decades of corporate leadership across several industries

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) today announced that Edward “Ted” Philip will assume the role of non-executive chairman of the board of directors. Philip has served as a United board member since 2016, and as lead director since May 2020. Philip brings nearly three decades of corporate leadership across several industries.

“Ted’s storied career and leadership across the finance, technology and healthcare sectors have made him an invaluable member of the United board. His insights and financial expertise will be critical as we look ahead to United’s ‘return to new’ and focus on becoming the global leader in aviation,” said United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby. “I also want to express my gratitude to Oscar for his leadership and the groundwork he laid that enabled United to persevere through the most disruptive crisis in our history. He will be missed by the entire United team.”

Philip previously served as the chief operating officer of Partners in Health, a global non-profit healthcare organization providing medical services to people in underserved communities around the world. Prior to joining Partners in Health, Philip served as managing general partner at Highland Consumer Fund. He was also one of the founding members of the internet search company, Lycos, Inc. During his tenure with Lycos, Philip held the positions of president, chief operating officer and chief financial officer at different times. Before joining Lycos, he spent time as the vice president of finance for The Walt Disney Company and several years in investment banking.

“I’m honored to be named non-executive chairman of United and am looking forward to continuing to work with the strongest leadership team in the industry,” Philip said. “I am eager to work with the United team to deliver value to all of our key stakeholders, and I thank Oscar for his leadership, especially his tremendous contributions this past year as executive chairman, and throughout his successful tenure as CEO.”

Philip currently serves on the board of directors of Hasbro, Inc. and BRP, Inc. Mr. Philip received a Bachelor of Science in economics and mathematics from Vanderbilt University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

