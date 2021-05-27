Copa Airlines restarts flights from Panama to Bahamas on June 5, 2021

Copa Airlines will connect Nassau, Bahamas, with most major Latin American cities via the Hub of The Americas in Panama twice a week.

Flights will initially operate Saturdays and Mondays and as of June 17 will operate Sundays and Thursdays. Passengers with a full vaccination certificate are exempt from negative PCR-RT COVID-19 test, if vaccinated at least 14 days before entry. Other passengers welcome by submitting negative PCR-RT COVID-19 test taken up to 5 days before their trip, applying online for a Health Visa, and completing a daily health questionnaire.

“At Copa Airlines we are pleased to announce that on June 5, we will resume our regular operation to Nassau with 2 flights per week, so that tourists can enjoy wonderful days of rest and experience unforgettable holidays in The Bahamas, since this destination offers a lot of experiences, and each island has its own appeal, with beautiful landscapes, gastronomy and sandy beaches immensely white,” said Christophe Didier, Copa Airlines’ vice-president of Global Sales.

As of May 1, passengers with a full vaccination certificate (including the second dose, if applicable) for Covid-19 of AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria), Johnson & Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech immunizers are exempt from the negative PCR-RT COVID-19 tests requirement, as long as they have been vaccinated at least 14 days prior to entry into The Bahamas.