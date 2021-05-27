Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Copa Airlines restarts flights from Panama to Bahamas on June 5, 2021

6 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Copa Airlines restarts flights from Panama to Bahamas on June 5, 2021
Copa Airlines restarts flights from Panama to Bahamas
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Copa Airlines will connect Nassau, Bahamas, with most major Latin American cities via the Hub of The Americas in Panama twice a week.

  1. Flights will initially operate Saturdays and Mondays and as of June 17 will operate Sundays and Thursdays.
  2. Passengers with a full vaccination certificate are exempt from negative PCR-RT COVID-19 test, if vaccinated at least 14 days before entry.
  3. Other passengers welcome by submitting negative PCR-RT COVID-19 test taken up to 5 days before their trip, applying online for a Health Visa, and completing a daily health questionnaire.

As of June 5, Copa Airlines restarts flights from Panama, connecting with the main cities of Latin America, to Nassau, Bahamas. The flights will initially operate Saturdays and Mondays and as of June 17 will operate Sundays and Thursdays.

“At Copa Airlines we are pleased to announce that on June 5, we will resume our regular operation to Nassau with 2 flights per week, so that tourists can enjoy wonderful days of rest and experience unforgettable holidays in The Bahamas, since this destination offers a lot of experiences, and each island has its own appeal, with beautiful landscapes, gastronomy and sandy beaches immensely white,” said Christophe Didier, Copa Airlines’ vice-president of Global Sales.

As of May 1, passengers with a full vaccination certificate (including the second dose, if applicable) for Covid-19 of AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria), Johnson & Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech immunizers are exempt from the negative PCR-RT COVID-19 tests requirement, as long as they have been vaccinated at least 14 days prior to entry into The Bahamas.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like