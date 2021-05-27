Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Tokyo Olympics could result in ‘Olympic’ strain of COVID-19

10 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Tokyo Olympics could result in ‘Olympic’ strain of COVID-19
Tokyo Olympics could result in ‘Olympic’ strain of COVID-19
Written by Harry Johnson

Japanese officials “cannot deny the possibility of even a new strain of the virus potentially emerging” because Tokyo Olympic Games.

  • Tokyo Olympic Games would unite all of the different mutant strains of the virus which exist in different places
  • When the Olympics begins, competitors from more than 200 territories around the world will descend on Tokyo
  • There are concerns that a spike in COVID-19 cases caused by the Olympics could overwhelm Japan’s healthcare service

Proceeding with 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games as planned, could result in creation of an ‘Olympic’ variant of COVID-19, Japanese doctors union warned.

Speaking to reporters today, the chief of the Japan Doctors Union, Dr. Naoto Ueyama, said that proceeding with 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games would unite “all of the different mutant strains of the virus which exist in different places.” With the Japanese nation already struggling to battle the virus, officials “cannot deny the possibility of even a new strain of the virus potentially emerging.”

As Japan battles a fourth wave of the coronavirus, the medical professional’s warning comes after the Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee claimed that a “safe and secure” games would be held in the summer under strict COVID-19 restrictions.

When the Olympics begins, competitors from more than 200 territories around the world will descend on Tokyo, which has suffered as a result of Japan’s slow vaccination drive that has only inoculated 5% of the country’s citizens.

Foreign spectators have been banned from attending the Olympics, with the rules around domestic guests set to be outlined in the coming weeks. This comes alongside international concerns, with the US State Department having issued a ‘Do Not Travel’ order for Japan due to the “very high level of COVID-19 in the country.”

Yesterday, an official partner of the 2020 Olympics, Asahi Shimbun, published an editorial calling for the games to be canceled due to the risk it poses to public safety and the concerns that a spike in cases caused by the competition could overwhelm the country’s healthcare service.

Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto has dismissed fears about the Olympics, stating that the group’s board is not considering canceling or postponing but is only focused on how to hold the games safely.

Japan is in the middle of a fourth wave of Covid-19, with nine regions throughout the country already under state-of-emergency restrictions only weeks before the Olympics are set to begin. Since the start of the pandemic, Japan has recorded 729,853 cases of the virus, with 12,601 fatalities, according to data provided to the World Health Organization as of May 27.

You may also like