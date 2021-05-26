Auto Draft

Seychelles moves to become even safer

by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Good news out of Seychelles which for the second straight week has registered a sustained decline in new cases of COVID-19, dropping below the levels before the spike that rang alarm bells for the country’s health authorities and foreign press.

 

  1. COVID-19 cases in the Seychelles islands have dropped from 354 to around just 100 in the past couple of weeks.
  2. Of all the reported cases, 90 percent of them have fully recovered from the coronavirus.
  3. All 38 deaths that were recorded since March 2020 were either unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

Addressing legislators in the National Assembly on Tuesday morning, the Minister for Health, Peggy Vidot attributed the decrease in cases – from 354 to a current 7-day rolling average of around 100 – to the tightening of restrictions, observance of Health measures and a ramping up of the vaccination program.

As of Tuesday, May 25, 63% of the Seychelles 98,462-strong population had received both doses of vaccines while 71% had been administered the first dose.

Of the 10,682 positive cases registered since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, figures, which include EU seamen and foreigners, 90% of cases, have recovered. All 38 deaths recorded since March 2020 were either unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

Only 2 patients are currently in critical condition requiring ventilator support, and 5 others moderately severe requiring hospital care, none of whom have been vaccinated. Over 80% of patients admitted to treatment centers are unvaccinated and are mostly people with co-morbid conditions the Ministry of Health has said.

