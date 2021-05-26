Auto Draft

Silver Airways begins service to Anguilla on June 2, 2021

by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Silver Airways back in the skies at Anguilla
The Anguilla Tourist Board is pleased to announce that Silver Airways will commence service from San Juan to Anguilla on Friday, June 2, 2021.

  1. Flights for the summer will run 2 times a week between San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Anguilla,
  2. The Anguilla Tourist Board will be partnering with stakeholders on island and with travel advisors in-market to promote the air service.
  3. Resuming these flights is an important step in reopening Anguilla to international travel.

The summer flights will operate twice weekly between the Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico and the Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport in Anguilla through August 6, 2021. Silver Airways is the parent company of Seaborne Airlines. Seaborne has operated in Anguilla for many years.  

“I am proud to have been a part of the initial negotiations with Seaborne Airlines in 2014 that culminated in regular service to Anguilla. We are delighted to welcome Silver Airways to Anguilla after this lengthy hiatus caused by the pandemic,” said the Hon. Minister of Tourism, Mr. Haydn Hughes. “Silver/Seaborne has been our valued partner for many years, and the San Juan gateway is vital to the growth of our industry. Maintaining and expanding access to Anguilla is essential for tourism development, and the restoration of this service is an important step as we reopen our island to international travelers,” he continued.

We are honored to service Anguilla, which has long been one of our most popular routes,” declared Captain Steven Dowda, Vice President of Caribbean Operations for Silver Airways and Seaborne Airlines. “Anguilla’s tourism product is exceptional, and our relationship with Anguilla is a strong and mutually beneficial one. We look forward to working closely with our tourism partners here to grow arrivals to the island and increase service this winter.”

The Silver Airways service will operate twice a week, on Thursdays and Saturdays, with two rotations each day for a total of four flights per week.

