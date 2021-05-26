Qatar Airways resumes Málaga flights from 2 July

Málaga is a firm favorite with holidaymakers around the world

The key holiday destination of Málaga returns to Qatar Airways’ route network as Spain begins to ease travel restrictions for tourists. Málaga is a firm favorite with holidaymakers around the world, and fully vaccinated travelers will soon be able to visit once again with Qatar Airways.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker said: “As the world begins to open up again, we at Qatar Airways stand ready to take the lead in supporting the global economic and social recovery as demonstrated by our support for tourism in Spain. Spain has always been a strategically important country for our airline, as reflected by our deep partnership with Iberia and steady rebuild of our Spain network.

“Our global network continues to rebuild and expand even in these challenging times. Passengers booking with Qatar Airways can do so with complete confidence that they can make changes to their booking should factors outside their control disrupt their travel plans.”

Málaga is a beautiful and cosmopolitan city nestled along Spain’s Costa del Sol in the southern Spanish region of Andalusia. The city offers a wide variety of activities for visitors to enjoy, such as exploring the historic Roman fort, basking on one of Málaga’s wonderful Mediterranean beaches or visiting one of its many museums. Many travelers also combine a trip to Malaga with a visit to the Southern Spain hotspots of Marbella and Puerto Banus.

Málaga became the third Spanish destination for Qatar Airways network in June 2018 and will be served by flights on Friday and Sunday from Doha, utilizing one of the airline’s modern, sustainable and young Airbus A350-900 aircraft with seating for 36 in Business Class and 247 in Economy Class. The seasonal service will operate from 2 July to 12 September. Qatar Airways operates a total of 19 weekly flights to and from Spain, with daily Barcelona flights, ten weekly Madrid flights and the soon to resume two weekly Málaga flights.

Qatar Airways recently expanded its strategic partnership with fellow oneworld member, Iberia. The expanded commercial cooperation will increase the number of destinations available to Iberia passengers from 29 to 36 on Qatar Airways’ network, including new destinations in Angola, Australia, Mozambique, New Zealand and South Africa. Qatar Airways passengers will also benefit from additional connectivity, with the ability to book travel to and from an additional four destinations on Iberia’s network in Brazil, Chile, El Salvador, Guatemala and Senegal. As oneworld alliance partners, Qatar Airways Privilege Club and Iberia Plus members are ensured recognition of their tier status with benefits including access to lounges worldwide, through check-in, extra baggage allowance, priority check-in and boarding plus accrual and redemption of miles, across the partner carriers’ networks.

Málaga schedule starting 2 July (Friday and Sunday):

Doha (DOH) to Malaga (AGP) QR 155 departs 08:00 arrives 14:40

Malaga (AGP) to Doha (DOH) QR 156 departs 15:55 arrives 23:55