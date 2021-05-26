Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

US expecting big crowds on the water this summer

9 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
US expecting big crowds on the water this summer
US expecting big crowds on the water this summer
Written by Harry Johnson

US boating activity expected to increase in the summer of 2021 compared to last year.

  • Boaters anticipate their boating activity to increase this summer compared to last year
  • 52% plan to use their boat primarily for fishing
  • 24% plan to vacation on/by boat (versus other forms of travel) because of the pandemic

Boaters are planning to increase their on-water activity this summer, according to a recent pandemic-influenced survey of 3,500 US boaters.

Summer Boating Statistics:

  • 52% of boaters surveyed anticipate their boating activity to increase this summer compared to last year
  • 52% plan to use their boat primarily for fishing (65% in-shore / 30% off-shore / 5% freshwater)
  • 30% have found it more difficult to find dockage and/or marina space
  • 20% cite the pandemic as the reason for extending their boating season again in 2021
  • 24% plan to vacation on/by boat (versus other forms of travel) because of the pandemic
  • 35% plan to use their boat primarily for cruising near their home
  • 16% upgraded to a larger boat in 2020 or plan to do so in 2021

With the sale of a record number of new boats in over a decade and an influx of new boaters, industry experts noted that in 2020 owners of new boats were 142% more likely to need ungrounding services, 108% more likely to need fuel delivered to them and 11.2% more likely to need a battery jump. Alternately, new boat owners are 22% less likely to need a tow.

With the number of new boaters recreating on the water, the need for boating education has never been more important. 69% of boaters surveyed are looking for more advice on local navigational assistance, mishap prevention and general boating basics.

You may also like