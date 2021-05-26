Ryanair returns to Budapest Airport

Irish ultra-low-cost carrier relaunches flights from Budapest Airport

It is crucial that flights and customers return to Budapest as soon as possible

Return of Ryanair’s connections to popular destinations is a hugely positive sign for the airport and for the airlines

Budapest Airport marks the return of significant links with Ryanair as the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) relaunches flights to Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, and the Canary Islands all in one week. Initially returning with a total of six-weekly flights, the Irish carrier will boost the Hungarian gateway’s frequency up to 19-weekly operations by July – Barcelona, five-times weekly; Berlin, six-times weekly; Brussels, daily; and Las Palmas, weekly.

“The return of Ryanair’s connections to these popular destinations is a hugely positive sign for all – for the airport, for the airlines and, ultimately, for our passengers,” explains Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport. “It is crucial that flights and customers return to Budapest as soon as possible, and with the return of such links as Ryanair’s we are looking forward to a summer of revival.”

