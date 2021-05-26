Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

New Cultural Heritage Tourism Manager at Visit Natchez

38 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
New Cultural Heritage Tourism Manager at Visit Natchez
Roscoe Barnes steps into new Natchez tourism position
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Roscoe Barnes III has joined Visit Natchez as the Cultural Heritage Tourism Manager.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. Barnes will fill a newly-created position to promote the destination.
  2. Heritage tourism can play a big role in marketing Natchez to visitors.
  3. The goal is to authentically represent the stories and people of Natchez both in the present and from the past.

Haven’t yet heard of Natchez, Mississippi? It attracts over 670,000 visitors annually from around the world. Natchez is located 80 miles north of Baton Rouge and is quickly becoming a sought-after cultural tourism destination known for its culture and history and offering more historic structures than any other location in the United States. Natchez is the “Bed and Breakfast Capital of the South” and “The Biscuit Capital of the World.”  

Working under the direction of Executive Director Devin Heath, Barnes will be responsible for encouraging, enhancing, developing, and expanding heritage tourism in Natchez.

In this new role, Barnes will work to positively impact the economic and social growth of Natchez and push contributions to a more diverse and shared story that authentically represents the stories and people of the destination from past and present.

“This is a very important role in today’s cultural climate, and we felt it was necessary to create this position for our destination,” said Visit Natchez Executive Director Devin Heath. “Roscoe brings a wealth of experience and a diverse background, and we’re sure he will positively impact Visit Natchez in many ways.”

Most recently, Barnes was the Public Information Officer at Wilkinson County Correction Facility in nearby Woodville, where he also served as the facility’s chaplain since 2013.  Barnes has worked with various community organizations, in public relations and as a journalist throughout his career. In 2010 Barnes received a Ph.D. in Church History and Polity from the University of Pretoria in South Africa, and he is also a published author.

“I am honored to start this new role and join Devin Heath’s team at Visit Natchez,” said Barnes. “I am looking forward to utilizing my unique background to positively impact this amazing destination and promote the heritage tourism that you can only find in Natchez.”

You may also like