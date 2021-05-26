New Cultural Heritage Tourism Manager at Visit Natchez

Barnes will fill a newly-created position to promote the destination. Heritage tourism can play a big role in marketing Natchez to visitors. The goal is to authentically represent the stories and people of Natchez both in the present and from the past.

Haven’t yet heard of Natchez, Mississippi? It attracts over 670,000 visitors annually from around the world. Natchez is located 80 miles north of Baton Rouge and is quickly becoming a sought-after cultural tourism destination known for its culture and history and offering more historic structures than any other location in the United States. Natchez is the “Bed and Breakfast Capital of the South” and “The Biscuit Capital of the World.”

Working under the direction of Executive Director Devin Heath, Barnes will be responsible for encouraging, enhancing, developing, and expanding heritage tourism in Natchez.

In this new role, Barnes will work to positively impact the economic and social growth of Natchez and push contributions to a more diverse and shared story that authentically represents the stories and people of the destination from past and present.

“This is a very important role in today’s cultural climate, and we felt it was necessary to create this position for our destination,” said Visit Natchez Executive Director Devin Heath. “Roscoe brings a wealth of experience and a diverse background, and we’re sure he will positively impact Visit Natchez in many ways.”

Most recently, Barnes was the Public Information Officer at Wilkinson County Correction Facility in nearby Woodville, where he also served as the facility’s chaplain since 2013. Barnes has worked with various community organizations, in public relations and as a journalist throughout his career. In 2010 Barnes received a Ph.D. in Church History and Polity from the University of Pretoria in South Africa, and he is also a published author.

“I am honored to start this new role and join Devin Heath’s team at Visit Natchez,” said Barnes. “I am looking forward to utilizing my unique background to positively impact this amazing destination and promote the heritage tourism that you can only find in Natchez.”