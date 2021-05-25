Auto Draft

Sri Lanka extends travel restrictions until June 7

42 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Travel restrictions will continue till June 7 but will be relaxed on May 25, May 31, and June 4 to allow one person from each household to visit their nearest grocery stores and stock up on essential items.

  • The decision to extend the restrictions was taken at a meeting chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa
  • Sri Lanka has been facing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases within the past month
  • Sri Lanka has registered a total of 164,201 COVID-19 cases and 1,210 deaths so far

Sri Lanka’s government announced that the islandwide travel restrictions imposed on Friday night and scheduled to be lifted on May 28 will be extended until June 7 in order to prevent a further spread of coronavirus on the island.

Highways Minister Johnston Fernando said that the restrictions will continue till June 7 but will be relaxed on May 25, May 31, and June 4 to allow one person from each household to visit their nearest grocery stores and stock up on essential items.

No one would be allowed to travel in vehicles and those leaving their homes must purchase their stocks and return home immediately, the minister added.

The visits to the pharmacies will be allowed, the minister said, and export activities will continue throughout the restricted period.

The decision to extend the restrictions was taken at a meeting chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on the recommendation of health experts.

Sri Lanka has been facing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases within the past month as health experts warned that a new variant of the coronavirus was fast spreading in all districts.

According to official figures, over 50,000 cases have been recorded within the past month. The country has registered a total of 164,201 COVID-19 cases and 1,210 deaths so far.

