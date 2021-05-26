Bonaire welcomes back US flights and launches island wide health initiatives

On June 5, Bonaire will welcome the return of non-stop flight service on American Airlines and Delta Airlines from Miami and Atlanta, respectively, marking an important milestone for the island.

After a brief break in operations during the pandemic, the two airlines will resume bi-weekly Wednesday and Saturday flights. The news comes as a response to a strong demand from both US visitors longing to visit the Blue Destination and from locals eagerly awaiting their arrival.

In preparation, Bonaire has added the availability of rapid antigen testing at its Flamingo International Airport to help travelers adhere to the island’s current COVID-19 testing protocol, which requires a negative antigen test result taken within 24 hours of arrival and a negative PCR test, administered within 72 hours of arrival. The on-site testing will also benefit travelers heading back to the United States as results are ready within 15 minutes.

To further ensure travelers are at ease when visiting, Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), in collaboration with the Bonaire Hotel and Tourism Association (BONHATA) and Public Entity Bonaire (OLB), is launching an island-wide ‘Bonaire Friendly Safety Seal’ (BFSS) program. The new program is designed to enhance the island’s already rigorous safety protocols by certifying local businesses that meet the required standards outlined in the official BFSS program.

In order to acquire the BFSS, businesses will need to adhere to several protocols and policies including safety, health and cleaning programs, the completion of an in-depth questionnaire and a thorough on-site inspection conducted by trained personnel. If approved, the business will receive the official gold seal to be displayed on-site and also showcased on TourismBonaire.com, so that travelers can easily identify the qualified participants. The BFSS will certify a variety of businesses including: accommodations, casinos, car rentals, tour operators, watersports operators, taxis, restaurants, food trucks, retail shops, and spa/salons.

“We have been eagerly awaiting the return of direct flights from the US to Bonaire and have used this time to focus on improving the destination’s offerings,” said Derchlien Vroklijk, marketing manager at Tourism Corporation Bonaire. “These measures will ensure consistency in visitor experiences as we welcome travelers in a safe, responsible and organized way.”

About Bonaire

The world’s first Blue Destination, surrounded by shores renowned for unrivaled scuba diving as well as year-round sunshine, the Dutch Caribbean island of Bonaire is a blissful beach escape bursting with a history and culture as colorful as its architecture and tropical fish. Long recognized as a diver’s paradise, Bonaire’s renewed focus on celebrating its pristine ocean, abundant nature, and rich heritage, has helped evolve the destination into one of luxury, culture and adventure. Now home to a burgeoning culinary scene, the likes of Michelin star talent have anchored some new brilliant options for foodies on the island, while elevated accommodations from luxury villas to beachfront boutique hotels, are attracting a variety of sophisticated travelers from around the globe. Bonaire’s animal sanctuaries, National Parks and interesting landscapes, ranging from salt flat coastlines to cactus-filled stretches of desert, are a must visit for nature lovers. Abounding with outdoor activities such as kayaking, caving and kite surfing, the island is also a hotspot for adventure seekers ready to explore. As the destination continues to grow, the island’s sweeping conservation efforts go beyond the regeneration of its spectacular coral reefs, to include a commitment to the sustainable use of ocean resources and a pursuit of conscientious social and economic development, positioning Bonaire as one of the Caribbean’s most eco-friendly islands.

