FCCA Cruise Conference returns to Puerto Rico

13 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Taking place from June 1-3, 2022, the event will feature a reworked recipe with a concentration of one-on-one meetings and expanded networking opportunities with high-level executives from FCCA Member Lines.

  • FCCA Cruise Conference will take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico next year from June 1-3, 2022
  • All Conference participants will have access to workshops led by cruise executives and successful stakeholder
  • Puerto Rico will have increased chances to showcase some of the best to see, eat and hear in the destination for cruise guests

Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) announced that the FCCA Cruise Conference – the only official cruise conference representing the Caribbean, Mexico and Central and South America – will return to San Juan, Puerto Rico next year. Taking place from June 1-3, 2022, the event will feature a reworked recipe with a concentration of one-on-one meetings and expanded networking opportunities with high-level executives from FCCA Member Lines, which represent more than 90 percent of global ocean cruising capacity.

“We, along with our Member Line executives and partners around the region, are ecstatic to return to Puerto Rico for the FCCA Cruise Conference in 2022,” said Michele Paige, President, FCCA. “This return displays the long-standing relationship we have had with the destination and the ability to constantly grow together, which is truly what the event is all about, so this will be the perfect place and time to gather our partners to develop mutual understanding and success.”

“The Government of Puerto Rico and the Puerto Rico Tourism Company are proud to welcome back the Annual FCCA Conference & Tradeshow to our Convention District in San Juan, Puerto Rico”, said the executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, Carlos Santiago Mercado. “As one of the first destinations in the world to implement a health & safety program specifically designed for the tourism industry, the Island is well prepared to host international events and conventions such as this one. Next year’s meeting is especially important and noteworthy as it will provide both an excellent opportunity to discuss strategic plans to strengthen global cruise industry operations, and the ideal forum to forge public and private sector collaborative alliances after the unprecedented impact of the global pandemic on the travel and tourism industry”.

All Conference participants will have access to workshops led by cruise executives and successful stakeholders, along with opportunities to meet with cruise executives during networking functions throughout the event.

These networking opportunities, as well as one-on-one meetings, will benefit from an expanded focus through the FCCA Cruise Conference’s new format being established this year, while building on the past successes of the event in Puerto Rico in 2016, 2018 and 2019, including the record attendance of Member Lines’ presidents and above, as well as the most meetings ever in 2019.

Additionally, Puerto Rico will have increased chances to showcase some of the best to see, eat and hear in the destination for cruise guests, along with what it offers cruise ships for provisioning and homeporting, which has led it to being one of the key players in the global cruise industry.

