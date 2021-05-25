Auto Draft

Savoring the flavors of the Seychelles

13 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Savoring the flavors of the Seychelles
A trip to the Seychelles Islands is incomplete without sampling the local cuisine. They are sharing some of the must-try Creole dishes visitors should tick off their list during their next holiday.

Turquoise waters, pearly white beaches and emerald rainforests aren’t the only riches the Seychelles islands have to offer. With a heritage as opulent as its surroundings, it’s no surprise that the Seychelles Creole cuisine captivates the taste buds of travelers from all corners of the globe. 

Boasting a bold assortment of flavors, passed down from their ancestors, Creole cuisine is renowned for its fusion of herbs and spices, reflecting the community’s diverse heritage in each dish.

Creole cuisine largely encompasses lush spices and flavors such as chili, turmeric, masala, ginger, garlic, products of Indian and Chinese immigrants who added their twist to the French and English dishes introduced by the colonizers. For those wishing to indulge their sweet tooth, the islands also offer dishes containing soft hints of vanilla, nutmeg, cinnamon and citronella. 

When exploring paradise, Seychelles suggests visitors take their palate on a gastronomical voyage of discovery with some of these tantalizing dishes. 

