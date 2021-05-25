Copa Airlines resumes flights to The Bahamas on June 5, 2021

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation and Copa Airlines have announced that, as of June 5, 2021, the Airline will reconnect Nassau with Brazil twice a week, on Mondays and Saturdays, and that starting June 17, flight days will change to Sundays and Thursdays.

The Airline offers direct connections from São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Brasilia and Porto Alegre to Nassau, and The Bahamas. Travelers staying 14 days or more in The Bahamas can return through the United States, provided they comply with all protocols and visa requirements of the country. The Bahamas follows strict health and safety protocols, in order to minimize the spread of COVID-19 among visitors and residents.

“At Copa Airlines, we are excited to offer alternatives for Brazilian tourists to reach the Islands of The Bahamas. We believe that in Nassau you can enjoy wonderful days of rest and live an unforgettable holiday, thanks to its wide range of different experiences, ready to be discovered. In addition, each island in The Bahamas has its own attractions, with beautiful landscapes, gastronomy and immensely white sandy beaches,” said Christophe Didier, Vice President of Sales at Copa Airlines.

Some hotels and resorts in The Bahamas are offering special promotions for those staying more than 14 days, such as Grand Isle in The Exumas and Margaritaville Resort in Nassau. This opportunity is ideal for tourists who plan on a long vacation in The Bahamas or want to continue on to the United States.

“In The Islands of The Bahamas, there are countless opportunities for that long-awaited dream vacation, and the warm, hospitable people of The Bahamas look forward to welcoming visitors from Brazil. Resorts, hotels and other tourism related companies follow strict health and safety protocols, which have been implemented to ensure our visitors a safe, carefree, enjoyable vacation experience,” said the Hon. Dionisio D’Aguilar, the Bahamas Minister of Tourism & Aviation.