Air Astana launches flights between Kazakhstan and Montenegro

23 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Air Astana to operate flights to Podgorica from Nur-Sultan on Wednesdays and Saturdays and from Almaty on Thursdays and Sundays.

  • Flights from Nur-Sultan are scheduled to depart at 09:00 and arrive in Podgorica at 10:5
  • Flights from Almaty will depart at 07:30 and arrive in Podgorica at 10:25
  • Passengers are required to have a negative PCR certificate issued not later than 72 hours before departure

Air Astana will inaugurate new services between Kazakhstan and Montenegro on June 9, with flights to Podgorica, Montenegro’s capital,  operating from Nur-Sultan on Wednesdays and Saturdays and from Almaty on Thursdays and Sundays. All flights will be operated by new Airbus A321LR aircraft.

Flights from Nur-Sultan are scheduled to depart at 09:00 and arrive in Podgorica at 10:55, with return from Podgorica at 12:00 and arrival in Nur-Sultan at 21:20. Flights from Almaty will depart at 07:30 and arrive in Podgorica at 10:25, with return from Podgorica at 11:30 and arrival in Almaty at 21:25.  All times local.

Passengers are required to have a negative PCR certificate issued not later than 72 hours before departure in order to enter Montenegro. A certificate is not required for children under 5 years of age, passengers with a positive result of IgG antibody test issued not later than 30 days, and passengers who have completed a full course of coronavirus vaccination, approved in Montenegro.

Air Astana is the flag carrier of Kazakhstan, based in Almaty. It operates scheduled, domestic and international services on 64 routes from its main hub, Almaty International Airport, and from its secondary hub, Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport.

