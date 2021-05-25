Emirates celebrates Jordanian Independence Day across its flights

Emirates has been flying to Jordan since 1986, and will be celebrating its 35th anniversary this year in the country.

Emirates has revealed that it will be celebrating Jordan’s 75th Independence Day in style this year, as the country marks its milestone anniversary. Customers boarding their Emirates flights from 24-26 May can expect thoughtful touches at every step of their journey, from locally inspired dishes onboard, to an on ground commemoration of the occasion at check-in, and much more.

Customers flying during the Independence Day period will be able to savor mansaf as one of the main dishes being served onboard across all classes. To round off their meal, cream-filled knafe will be served onboard, for the perfect sweet punctuation to their local culinary experience. Cabin Crew will also be sharing a special announcement onboard services on the 25th of May. Customers checking in to their Emirates flights at Queen Alia International Airport will find patriotic designs across their ticket sleeves as well as at check-in screens.

Mohammad Lootah, Area Manager Jordan said: “We are delighted to celebrate Jordanian Independence Day with our customers, and we have worked hard to make the experience extra special for them this year. We are part of every community we serve, and Emirates is proud to have played a role growing businesses, changing lives and generating opportunities in Jordan by providing improved connectivity and a superior product. Emirates has deep roots here in Jordan and we’re always looking for new ways to serve one of the region’s most dynamic markets.”

Emirates has been flying to Jordan since 1986, and will be celebrating its 35th anniversary this year in the country. Emirates has developed its operations in Jordan, providing more connectivity for its customers and boosting its services to the country, and today operates a daily flights between Amman and Dubai utilizing the iconic A380, and will be boosting flights to a double daily operation starting from July.