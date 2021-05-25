Auto Draft

Wizz Air Malaga and Dortmund flights return to Budapest Airport

42 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Wizz Air has launched the operations as weekly services to both destinations for the remainder of May, already confirming a frequency boost in June to twice-weekly links.

  • Wizz Air relaunches flights to Malaga and Dortmund on 21 and 23 May
  • Wizz Air is using its fleet of A321neos on the Spanish link
  • Wizz Air is using A320s to connect to Germany

Budapest Airport welcomed the return of Wizz Air’s flights to Malaga and Dortmund, on 21 and 23 May, respectively. Using its fleet of A321neos on the Spanish link, and A320s to connect to Germany, the ultra-low-cost carrier will introduce 838 weekly seats (June) to its re-expanding network from the Hungarian capital.

“We’re delighted to already see seat capacity growing on both routes, providing choice for passengers to travel between each country,” explains Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport.

“Wizz Air will once again allow us to offer a variety of connections, the first selection being fantastic destinations. As one of Southern Spain’s most popular regions, Malaga epitomizes Andalusian lifestyle, while Dortmund is renowned as a commercial and cultural center in Germany – both possibilities in huge demand from our airport,” adds Bogáts.

