Kenya and Tanzania pave a way for regional tourism drive in Africa

Kenya and Tanzania have paved a way for a regional and intra-African tourism drive, taking advantage of their shared wildlife and tourism resources across each one’s territorial borders.

Tourism is among key economic areas which African countries are looking to develop, market, and promotefor the continent’s prosperity. The 2 heads of state have jointly agreed to eliminate barriers hindering smooth flow of trade and people. East African countries have resolved to advance regional tourism cooperation to help unlock potential in the region.

A move by these 2 African countries to cooperate in trade and tourism was taken 2 weeks before African nations celebrated Africa Day on May 25, 2021, to commemorate the foundation of the African Union Organization of African Unity (OAU) on the same date in 1963.

Tanzania President Samia Suluhu made a 2-day State visit to Kenya a few weeks ago, then held talks with Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta targeting the development of trade and movement of people between the 2 neighboring states.

They later instructed their respective officials to initiate and conclude trade talks to bridge significant differences between the 2 countries, reports from Kenyan capital Nairobi said.

Movement of people also include local, regional, and foreign tourists visiting Kenya, Tanzania, and the entire East African region.