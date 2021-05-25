Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Kenya and Tanzania pave a way for regional tourism drive in Africa

9 mins ago
by Apolinari Tairo - eTN Tanzania
Kenya and Tanzania pave a way for regional tourism drive in Africa
Tanzania and Kenya Presidents
Written by Apolinari Tairo - eTN Tanzania

Kenya and Tanzania have paved a way for a regional and intra-African tourism drive, taking advantage of their shared wildlife and tourism resources across each one’s territorial borders.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. Tourism is among key economic areas which African countries are looking to develop, market, and promotefor the continent’s prosperity.
  2. The 2 heads of state have jointly agreed to eliminate barriers hindering smooth flow of trade and people.
  3. East African countries have resolved to advance regional tourism cooperation to help unlock potential in the region.

A move by these 2 African countries to cooperate in trade and tourism was taken 2 weeks before African nations celebrated Africa Day on May 25, 2021, to commemorate the foundation of the African Union Organization of African Unity (OAU) on the same date in 1963.

Tourism is among key economic areas which African countries are looking to develop, market, and promotefor the continent’s prosperity.

Tanzania President Samia Suluhu made a 2-day State visit to Kenya a few weeks ago, then held talks with Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta targeting the development of trade and movement of people between the 2 neighboring states.

The 2 heads of state have jointly agreed to eliminate barriers hindering smooth flow of trade and people between the 2 East African nations.

They later instructed their respective officials to initiate and conclude trade talks to bridge significant differences between the 2 countries, reports from Kenyan capital Nairobi said.

Movement of people also include local, regional, and foreign tourists visiting Kenya, Tanzania, and the entire East African region.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like