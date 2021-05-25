Tourism and conservation experts: Africa wildlife in grave danger

Africa Wildlife conservation and tourism experts have discussed pertinent efforts that would help to protect and then conserve wildlife on the continent, stressing the need for more strategies to end crime against wildlife and prosecution of poaching barons.

The survival of wildlife in Africa is a matter of grave concern especially for tourism. COVID-19 impacts have adversely affected tourism in Africa at a time when efforts to protect wildlife are going on. The African Tourism Board organized a public joint webinar with Polar Projects to address this important concern.

Through the public webinar that was organized jointly by the African Tourism Board (ATB) and Polar Projects on Sunday, wildlife and tourism gurus from Africa have expressed their serious concern over escalating poaching incidences and crime against wildlife in Africa.

They noted that the survival of wildlife in Africa is a matter of grave concern among the African governments, the African communities, and international wildlife conservation institutions.

The African Tourism Board (ATB) Patron Dr. Taleb Rifai said that Africa is a treasure by its own, taking into account its rich tourism resources and the people.

Dr. Rifai said that ATB targets to make Africa a “One Force” in making this continent the best tourist destination in the world.

The event’s Guest of Honor and the President of the African Tourism Board, Mr. Alain St.Ange, said that Africans should be proud of their continent’s rich resources including the wildlife with a great need to protect wild animals.