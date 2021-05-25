Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

EU to ban Belarusian airlines after Belarus hijacks Ryanair plane

51 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
EU to ban Belarusian airlines after Belarus hijacks Ryanair plane
EU to ban Belarusian airlines after Belarus hijacks Ryanair plane
Written by Harry Johnson

EU to bar Belarusian carriers after a state-sponsored hijacking of the Ryanair flight over Belarus that was forced to land in Minsk.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • Belarusian airlines to be barred from carrying out flights to EU airports
  • Belarussian carriers to be banned from flying in EU airspace
  • European airlines advised to suspend all flights in Belarusian airspace

European Union leaders decided at the summit on Monday to ban Belarusian airlines from carrying out flights to EU airports and flying in EU airspace after the Belarussian state-sponsored hijacking of the Ryanair flight over Belarus, that was forced to land in Minsk.

“This act of state piracy cannot go unpunished,” Clement Beaune, France’s Minister of State for European Affairs, said on Monday. “We will continue imposing sanctions to primarily ensure the security of our own citizens,” Beaune vowed.

European airlines were also advised to suspend all flights in Belarusian airspace.

The summit “calls on all EU-based carriers to avoid overflight of Belarus; calls on the Council to adopt the necessary measures to ban overflight of EU airspace by Belarusian airlines and prevent access to EU airports of flights operated by such airlines,” according to the statement.

This decision does not go into effect yet and needs to be approved by the Council at the ministerial level.

The United States has also resolutely condemned the hijacking the Ryanair flight in the airspace over Belarus on Sunday and demanded an immediate release of Roman Protasevich, who was detained after a forced landing of the aircraft in Minsk, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

“The United States strongly condemns the forced diversion of a flight between two EU member states and the subsequent removal and arrest of journalist Roman Protasevich in Minsk,” Blinken stated. “We demand his immediate release.”

“This shocking act perpetrated by the [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko regime endangered the lives of more than 120 passengers, including U.S. citizens,” the US state official said.

You may also like