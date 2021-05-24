Auto Draft

Russia’s S7 Airlines announces flights to two new destinations in Croatia

by Harry Johnson
Russian S7 Airlines to launch new flights to Croatian cities of Split and Zadar.

  • The flight from Moscow to Split will be operated on Fridays starting from June 2
  • The flight from Moscow to Zadar will be operated on Saturdays starting from June 26
  • In April 2021, S7 also resumed weekly flights to Pula, Croatia

Russia’s S7 Airlines announced today that it will launch cargo-passenger flights to the cities of Split and Zadar in Croatia in June of this year.

Currently, regular flights between Russia and Croatia are suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, airlines can operate specific cargo and passenger flights.

S7 Airlines has launched the sale of air tickets for direct flights from Moscow to Croatian cities of Split and Zadar. The flight from Moscow to Split will be operated on Fridays starting from June 25. The flight from Moscow to Zadar will be operated on Saturdays starting from June 26,” S7 said in the statement.

Croatia is currently open for travel, but foreign tourists need to present their paid hotel reservation upon entry. They also need to present a negative PCR test taken no more than 48 hours prior to the travel date or a certificate of vaccination.

In April 2021, S7 also resumed weekly flights to Pula (Croatia). Earlier, the airline launched flights from Moscow to France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria, Bulgaria, Greece and Cyprus.

