Uzbekistan Airways resumes Moscow flights

9 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Uzbekistan Airways’ partnership with Moscow Domodedovo Airport will make possible to create comfortable conditions for dynamic development of tourism in Uzbekistan.

  • Uzbekistan airline relaunches Russia service
  • Flights between Tashkent and Moscow resume in June
  • Uzbekistan Airways restarts flights from Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport

The press service of Uzbekistan’s flag carrier airline announced today that Uzbekistan Airways will resume flights from Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport on June 15, 2021.

Uzbekistan Airways will resume flights from Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport from June 15, 2021,” the press service says. The decision to restart flights was driven by provision of comfort and service level improvement for passengers on the Uzbek flag carrier flights.

The partnership with the Domodedovo Airport will make possible to create comfortable conditions for dynamic development of tourism in Uzbekistan, the press service said.

JSC Uzbekistan Airways is the flag carrier airline of Uzbekistan, headquartered in Tashkent. From its hub at Islam Karimov Tashkent International Airport, the airline serves a number of domestic destinations; the company also flies international services to Asia, Europe and North America.

