Herd immunity reached in Malta!

39 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Malta, an archipelago in the Mediterranean, was the first country in the European Union to start vaccinating people over 16 years of age.

  1. 70 percent of the adult population is now vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
  2. In addition, 42 percent of the population is now fully vaccinated having received both vaccine stabs.
  3. Daily reports show a consistent decrease in active COVID-19 cases with the number of daily deaths also coming to a halt for the last 17 days.

As of two weeks ago, today, much earlier than initially projected, Malta has reached herd immunity, with 70% of the adult population now vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and with 42% of the population now fully vaccinated.

Malta’s National Vaccination Program has led to a sharp decrease in new COVID-19 cases recorded daily, with the number of daily deaths also coming to a halt for the last 17 days, and subsequently also reporting a daily decrease in Active COVID-19 Cases.

“Malta achieving its herd immunity from COVID-19 is of paramount importance for the local economy especially to the tourism sector. The Maltese Government’s strategy of a strong vaccination rollout complimented with restrictive measures aimed at being eased in a gradual manner are the main ingredients behind this positive news. Our country will remain vigilant in its fight against the virus, while assuring that Malta’s tourism industry truly becomes sustainable in the post-pandemic era,” declared Minister for Tourism and Consumer Protection, Clayton Bartolo.

“Today’s announcement gives us the right amount of motivation which we all need, as we are set to welcome tourists back to the Maltese Islands as from the 1st June. This development will definitely serve as a further incentive for holiday-makers looking for a relaxing and most importantly, safe holiday,” Malta Tourism Authority Chief Executive Officer, Johann Buttigieg added.

 About Malta

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere.  Valletta built by the proud Knights of St. John is one of the UNESCO sights and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife, and 7,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do. For more information on Malta, visit www.visitmalta.com.

