Singapore approves non-invasive COVID-19 breath test

30 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
In partnership with the Singapore Ministry of Health, Breathonix will first deploy its testing at the Tuas Checkpoint, which connects Singapore and Malaysia.

  • New test can detect Volatile Organic Compounds in a person’s breath
  • The test will likely be the fastest in the world upon its rollout
  • Non-invasive breath test will be used to test people coming into the country from Malaysia

The National University of Singapore’s Breathonix COVID-19 test – which was developed from “cancer detection technology”, has received provisional government approval in Singapore.

A one-minute ‘non-invasive’ breath test will be used to test people coming into the country from Malaysia.

In partnership with the Singapore Ministry of Health, Breathonix will first deploy its testing at the Tuas Checkpoint, which connects Singapore and Malaysia.

According to the National University of Singapore, new test can detect Volatile Organic Compounds in a person’s breath to see if they are healthy or not. The test will also be used alongside more traditional antigen rapid testing, the researchers said.

Breathonix’s test was previously trialed at Changi Airport, the National Center for Infectious Diseases, and in Dubai, and the breathalyzer technology is unlikely to cause any cross-contamination, according to its founders.

The test will likely be the fastest in the world upon its rollout and could be a gamechanger in places where fast results are necessary, including airports and borders.

Singapore has recorded over 60,000 cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, and 32 deaths. According to the World Health Organization, over 3 million vaccine doses have currently been administered there.

