Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Two subway trains collide in Kuala Lumpur tunnel, 213 passengers injured

50 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Two subway trains collide in Kuala Lumpur tunnel, 213 passengers injured
Two subway trains collide in Kuala Lumpur tunnel, 213 passengers injured
Written by Harry Johnson

At around 8:33pm local time, an empty light rail train and another carrying 232 people collided underground near the KLCC station.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • Malaysia’s Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said he was saddened by the cras
  • Special investigation committee led by the Ministry of Transportation had been set up
  • First such incident in the LRT Kelana Jaya line’s 23-year history

166 train passengers suffered minor injuries, while 47 people were rushed to hospital in serious condition after two subway trains collided in Malaysia’s capital city of Kuala Lumpur on Monday evening.

Malaysia’s Ministry of Transport has ordered an investigation into the crash which injured as many as 213 people. No deaths have been reported at this time.

At around 8:33pm local time, an empty light rail train and another carrying 232 people collided underground near the KLCC station.

Footage taken on one of the trains in the aftermath of the crash showed broken glass and distressed passengers, some of whom appeared to be covered in blood.

Malaysia’s Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said he was saddened by the crash, which he described as the first such incident in the LRT Kelana Jaya line’s 23-year history.

Wee also said that a special investigation committee led by the Ministry of Transportation had been set up, while the Land Public Transport Agency will compile a technical report on the incident.

The country’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a statement that he had called for an investigation and said “strict action should be taken immediately” in response to the collision.

You may also like