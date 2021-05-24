Two subway trains collide in Kuala Lumpur tunnel, 213 passengers injured

At around 8:33pm local time, an empty light rail train and another carrying 232 people collided underground near the KLCC station.

166 train passengers suffered minor injuries, while 47 people were rushed to hospital in serious condition after two subway trains collided in Malaysia’s capital city of Kuala Lumpur on Monday evening.

Malaysia’s Ministry of Transport has ordered an investigation into the crash which injured as many as 213 people. No deaths have been reported at this time.

Footage taken on one of the trains in the aftermath of the crash showed broken glass and distressed passengers, some of whom appeared to be covered in blood.

Malaysia’s Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said he was saddened by the crash, which he described as the first such incident in the LRT Kelana Jaya line’s 23-year history.

Wee also said that a special investigation committee led by the Ministry of Transportation had been set up, while the Land Public Transport Agency will compile a technical report on the incident.

The country’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a statement that he had called for an investigation and said “strict action should be taken immediately” in response to the collision.