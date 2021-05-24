Airports to be fastest-growing critical infrastructure sector to invest in cybersecurity by 2030

Critical infrastructure facilities have become increasingly viable threat targets

The latest industry analysis finds that while corporate and consumer businesses remain popular marks for cyberattacks, critical infrastructure facilities have become increasingly viable threat targets. They are highly vulnerable to major operational disruptions and cyber incidents that can lead to real-world peril.

Despite the ever-increasing threat landscape and their incredibly high-risk profile, critical infrastructure organizations remain far behind where they should be in their cyber maturity and digital resilience strategies, necessitating a rapid push to fortify cyber defenses and manage their cyber-risk profiles. The global critical infrastructure cybersecurity market—which is segmented into oil and gas facilities, utilities (electric and water), maritime (ports and entry points), and airports—is estimated to reach $24.22 billion by 2030 from $21.68 billion in 2020.

While oil and gas facilities will continue to remain the largest segment investing in cybersecurity solutions, airports will prove to be the fastest-growing one, with a CAGR of 10.1%. Spending is expected to reach $1.87 billion by 2030.

This is driven by the ongoing construction of new facilities, significant digitalization upgrades within existing airports, and the incremental updates being made to cybersecurity systems to keep up with the changing cyber-threat landscape and improve detection capabilities.

Africa is expected to be the fastest-growing region, followed closely by Asia-Pacific. Much of the investment in both regions is from new facilities being built, renovated, or expanded that require new cybersecurity systems installed, as well as changing consumer awareness of their cybersecurity risks. The Middle East will remain the largest market and will continue to fortify its cyber defenses and protect against prevalent cyber-threats.

Market participants should focus on the following to tap into lucrative growth prospects: