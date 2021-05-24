Auto Draft

Skål International Thailand appoints new Executive Committee

13 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

The new committee under the leadership of ongoing President, Wolfgang Grimm, will focus on developing greater cooperation between the clubs to build membership and promote the organization’s mission of ‘Doing sustainable business among friends’.

  • New Executive Committee is comprising members from  Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Hua Hin, Phuket, Koh Samui and Krabi Skål clubs
  • Committee’s goal is to continue to build a platform of information sharing and networking for the benefit of all members across the country
  • The campaign builds on the success of the original #rediscoversamui campaign

Skål International Thailand (SIT), national representative of Skål International – the world’s largest global association of travel and tourism professionals in 100 countries, has appointed a new Executive Committee comprising members from the country’s six Skål clubs, notably Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Hua Hin, Phuket, Koh Samui and Krabi.

The new committee under the leadership of ongoing President, Wolfgang Grimm, will focus on developing greater cooperation between the clubs to build membership and promote the organization’s mission of ‘Doing sustainable business among friends’.

“In these unprecedented and challenging times, now more than ever we need the support of industry colleagues to navigate these new and uncharted waters.” said Wolfgang Grimm, “Our goal is to continue to build a platform of information sharing and networking for the benefit of all members across the country.”

To kick things off, Skål International Thailand is rolling out several new initiatives.  Just launched is a series of Destination Marketing Websites with a focus on promoting different areas of Thailand, and members’ enterprises.

The campaign builds on the success of the original #rediscoversamui campaign which was launched by the Skål International Koh Samui last year, and which has now been expanded to all regions with a Skål Club.

“In a bid to encourage the return of tourists and visitors to Thailand (once the borders are completely reopened and it is safe to do so), we are committed to supporting our members with this marketing initiative,” said Wolfgang Grimm.

He added, “Our campaign #rediscoverthailand is focusing on inspirational imagery and video footage showcasing Thailand’s immense natural beauty as well as its sophisticated city life and rich cultural history.”

Skål International Thailand will also launch a program of business recovery and educational workshops, ‘Skal Talks Thailand’, which will  be  made accessible to all Skål members and friends  across Thailand.

“Importantly, we will also be collaborating closely with travel and tourism partners in a country-wide media campaign to raise awareness of the different Skål club destinations initially among domestic and eventually international travellers, once borders open again,” said Wolfgang Grimm. 

