A Safe Mexican Tourism State without the beaches, but a future Governor with a vision

Zacatecas may represent the next safe Mexican tourism destination without beaches. Dr. Peter Tarlow from Safer Tourism is impressed with David Monreal, a possible future Governor of this Mexican State and his vision.

In 2018 The Hon. Gabriella Ibarra, Vice Minister of Tourism for Zacatecas at that time, had a message for eTurboNews, saying: “We are the new “Happy Place” to visit in Mexico, untouched, safe, and with a lot of history and good food.” Three years later a lot of what the 2018 government promised was not delivered or put on hold many parts of the world forgot about the tourism potential for Zacatecas even before COVID-19 became known to our planet.

On June 7, 2021 David Monreal wants to become governor of this Central Mexican State.It’s fair to past administrations as having neglected the tourism industry.Mr. Monreal however may be the shining light on the end of the tunnel after COVID-19 to make tourism and safety a new level of importance for the prosperity of the State of Zacatecas.

David Monreal believes that tourism will not only bring greater prosperity to his state but to be successful Zacatecas will have to become a more beautiful place for both its visitors and citizens. He understands that tourism is not just a part of economic development but its basis.

Monreal strongly believes that there can be no tourism without security and therefore has committed himself to develop tourism police. It is expected that Manuel Flores of the Mexico City police and a WTN recipient of the tourism hero award will be the national advisor and Dr. Peter Tarlow will serve as the international advisor.

Presentation of the WTN Hero Award to Manuel Flores

Monreal has pledged to fully fund this police effort and believes that Zacatecas can become a shining star in Mexican Tourism

Manuel Flores is the Chief of the Mexico City Tourism Police and created the department. He is now working on establishing a national Tourism Police Department.



Manuel created a sense of tourism security for the city of Acapulco and then moved onto Mexico City where he has influenced not only the city’s mayor but also has become an important personage on the national scene.



In working with Dr. Peter Tarlow, tourism expert for the Travel News Group, the driving force for the great improvement in tourism security is Manuel Eduardo Flores.



Monreal understands that this new tourism police will facilitate tourist challenges such as a lost passport and create safer communities across the state of Zacatecas.

Gov. candidate David Monreal sits with Dr. Peter Tarlow



Dr. Peter Tarlow of Safer Tourism is currently in Zacatecas and has been giving speeches explaining the importance of this initiative and working with Manuel Flores to create a new and safer Mexico.



Peter says: ” I got to know David Monreal, and I am impressed. He would be an excellent choice to be the future governor of the State of Zacatecas. I think Mexico and Tourism would win under his leadership in the post-COVI-19 recovery.