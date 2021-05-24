Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Terrorized and Hijacked on Ryanair was official business

31 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
After
ryanairbag
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

The Ryanair hijacking of a B737 flying over Belarus, includes a journalist, KGB agents, and 100 innocent airline passengers including Americans

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. How safe is it for commercial airlines to fly over certain countries, including Belarus?
  2. Hopefully, Belarus is not setting a new trend for state-sponsored hijacking and terrorism.
  3. A commercial flight operated by Ryanair was on a route to fly from the capital of one EU member country Greece to another member country Lithuania, from Athens to Vilnius.

All passengers went through European strict security checks. They took off shoes, had their lap-tops scanned separately from their hand luggage, and bringing liquid was illegal.

Ryanair is an airline based in another EU Country Ireland and operated its scheduled flight. FR 4978 was leaving its cruising altitude of 39,000 feet to land in Vilnius after a 3-hour flight from Athens when Belarus aviation authorities warned the captain of a possible bomb on board.

Instead of continuing to the closest airport at that time, what would have been the destination airport Vilnius, Belarus authorities instructed the pilot to make a U-turn just two miles from the border and revert thje Boeni Belarus capital city of Minsk.

There was an emergency for Belarus dictator Alexander Lukashenko. One of his enemies was a passenger on this plane. His name is Roman Protasewitsch, a journalist and blogger critical to Belarus ruler.

Once the plane touched down in Minsk authorities stormed the plane and arrested the blogger and two of his friends. In addition two other passengers, who may have been KGB agents left the plane.

The bomb was no longer an issue at that time, but to keep up the show bags were unloaded and sniffer dogs tried to find bombs.

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanouskaya, who is in exile, told Sky News that she was afraid for Protasevich’s life. He is a high-profile opponent of President Lukashenko. “We don’t just worry about his freedom, but about his life,”

After

The EU Foreign Affairs Representative Josep Borrell, on behalf of all 27 EU countries, called for the Belarusian journalist to be released immediately. His arrest is another obvious attempt by the Belarusian authorities to silence all opposition voices.

With the forced landing in Minsk, the Belarusian authorities would have endangered the safety of the passengers and the crew, said Borrell. The incident must lead to an international investigation. “Measures against those responsible” should be discussed at the EU special summit, which begins in Brussels in the evening.”

Also the United States demanded the immediate release of the journalist and said 100 passengers and crew, including US citizens were put in danger by Belarus.

In 2013 the United States and Austria were accused to force a private airplane on a flight originating in Russia forced to land overflying Austria. The reason was Edward Snowden was thought to be a passenger onboard this Bolivian jet carrying the Bolivian president. Edward Snowden was a former U.S. intelligence worker who leaked secret data. The situation here was different since the plane was unable to continue its route since France, Spain, Portugal, and Italy reportedly refused permission to fly over their territories giving in on pressure from the United States.

How can the international aviation industry protect itself from countries to engage in state sponsored hijacking of passenger flights?

You may also like