India Travel Agents: Plead with PM – we do not seek alms

7 mins ago
by Anil Mathur - eTN India
Written by Anil Mathur - eTN India

In an open letter sent to the Prime Minister of India today, May 22, 2021, the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) made their plea to be heard.

  1. The letter was signed by TAAI President Jyoti Mayal, Vice President Jay Bhatia, Hon. Secretary General Bettaiah, and Hon. Treasurer Shreeram Patel.
  2. Copies were sent to the Minister of Civil Aviation, Minster of Finance, Minister of Tourism, CEO of Niti Aayog, Secretary of MoCA, Secretary of MoT, and Addl. Director General – MoT.
  3. The letter began with an upbeat: Greetings from Travel Agents Association of India!

We are compelled to write to you and divert your attention from more important matters prevailing in the country. Our members of travel and tourism trade at large is affected phenomenonly since over 14 months. We highlight a few points which require your immediate attention.

Travel and Tourism employs over 11% of the total work force in the country.

We generated 10% of the National GDP.

The largest in services sector contributing to USD 234 billion in 2018 and Foreign Exchange earning over USD 30 billion in 2019.

From 2015-19 there were 14.62 million additional jobs that were created.

1. Livelihood / Survival of Our Trade:

Our member entrepreneurs; travel agents and tour operators and their employees; have not even been able to do a business of more than 5% as compared to the pre-lockdown/pre-pandemic times since the last 14+ months.

