Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Argentina tightens COVID-19 restrictions for nine days

13 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Argentina tightens COVID-19 restrictions for nine days
Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez
Written by Harry Johnson

Face-to-face social, economic, educational, religious and sports activities will be suspended, while only essential services are permitted.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • Argentina announces strict lockdown in all “high risk” areas
  • The number of those who received their first dose of vaccine stands at 8,495,677 while 2,200,123 have received both doses
  • Argentina has registered an excess of 3.4 million infections, 72,699 deaths and more than 3 million recoveries

Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez addressed the nation to announce a strict lockdown in all “high risk” areas in a message shortly after 8.30 p.m. (2330GMT).

“We are living the worst moment since the pandemic began. We have the highest number of cases and deaths,” the president said.

Following a record number of infections and deaths in Argentina in recent weeks, he emphasized that the country «must take care of health» during the second wave, adding that COVID-19 restrictions will be tightened for nine days.

The new measures will take effect at midnight Saturday and last until May 30, restricting the circulation and movement of people in areas of “high risk.”

Face-to-face social, economic, educational, religious and sports activities will be suspended, while only essential services are permitted.

“This collective effort will help us to get through these cold months. I am aware that these restrictions create difficulties. Faced with this reality, there is no choice but to choose the preservation of life,” the president said.

Fernandez pledged to step up vaccination efforts in which 10,695,800 doses have been administered, according to government data.

The number of those who received their first dose of vaccine stands at 8,495,677 while 2,200,123 have received both doses.

Total occupancy of ICU beds is at 72.6% and in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area it is 76.4%.

According to the country’s Health Ministry data, Argentina, that has a population of more than 45 million, has registered an excess of 3.4 million infections, 72,699 deaths and more than 3 million recoveries.


You may also like