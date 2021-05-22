Hackers steal personal data, passport and credit card information of 4.5 million Air India customers

Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Hackers steal personal data, passport and credit card information of 4.5 million Air India customers

27 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Hackers steal personal data, passport and credit card information of 4.5 million Air India customers
Hackers steal personal data, passport and credit card information of 4.5 million Air India customers
Written by Harry Johnson

The stolen data included passengers’ names, dates of birth, contacts, passport details, and ticket information.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • This incident affected around 4,500,000 data subjects in the world
  • Credit card data was compromised but CVV/CVC numbers were not held by Air India’s data processor
  • Air India also said that no passwords were affected

India’s national carrier and largest international airline informed the its customers of a data security breach that took place between August 26, 2011 and February 3, 2021.

Air India has said the personal data of millions of passengers was compromised as the result of a cyberattack. The stolen information included credit card and passport details. 

“This incident affected around 4,500,000 data subjects in the world,” Air India said in a statement.

The stolen data included passengers’ names, dates of birth, contacts, passport details, and ticket information.

The credit card data was also compromised, but Air India said that CVV/CVC numbers were “not held by our data processor.”

Air India also said that “no passwords were affected.” It added that “external specialists” had been brought in to help secure the compromised servers.

A number of major airlines, including British Airways and EasyJet, as well as airline service providers, have fallen victim to successful cyberattacks in recent years.

British Airways was fined £20 million ($28 million) by the UK’s data protection regulator last year after the personal information of more than 400,000 customers was stolen.

You may also like