PM Draghi: Italy reopenings a result of vaccinations

The Italy Minister of Economy and Finance, Daniele Franco, and the Minister of Labor, Andrea Orlando, were also present at the press conference. This decree is different from the past because it looks to the future the PM said. We must defeat the pandemic to revive the economy Prime Minister Draghi stressed.

“The reopenings are largely the result of vaccinations. The logistics are going well and if there is one thing I am proud of, it is the priority given to the most fragile subjects. Two months ago it was the least vaccinated category from 70 to 79 years, today it has reached 80 percent.”

PM Draghi said this at the press conference to present the Sostegno (financial support) bis decree, approved by the Council of Ministers. This decree, he stressed, is “different from the past because it looks to the future and to the country that is reopening but leaves no one behind. It assists and helps.”

A look to the future with confidence

“We must defeat the pandemic to revive the economy. The best support is the reopening of activities. We expect an improvement already in the next quarter. Even if it is still early to talk about sustained growth – for this we will need the PNNR,” Draghi said. That is the Recovery Plan on which Draghi assured “there has been no slowdown and the time that has elapsed was necessary to address its complexity.”