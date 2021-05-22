Premier student and youth travel event: SYTA

Auto Draft

13 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Student and Youth Travel Association Annual Conference
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

The Student and Youth Travel Association (SYTA) Annual Conference is taking shape and preparing for its silver anniversary taking place in Washington, DC.

  1. In 2005, SYTA celebrated its 5th anniversary on the steps of the US Capitol Building.
  2. This year, SYTA returns to Washington, DC, to celebrate the association’s 25th anniversary.
  3. Washington, DC, will host students from all over the world to experience the rich history of its nation’s capital.

“The 25th anniversary event will welcome members from across the globe to provide powerful networking, valuable business appointments, thought-provoking education and innovative business solutions,” said Carylann Assante, CEO of SYTA.

As a top student travel destination, Washington, DC, hosts students from all over the world to experience the rich history of its nation’s capital. In 2005, SYTA celebrated its 5th anniversary on the steps of the Capitol Building. For those who were in attendance, the experience became an unforgettable memory and a prominent reminder of the ways in which student travel can enhance and change lives. It seems only fitting that SYTA return to Washington, DC, to celebrate the association’s 25th anniversary.

“Coming off a challenging year for everyone, it’s exciting to welcome SYTA to Washington, DC, in 2022. Travel opens the door to new experiences and that’s so important to all of us, especially students,” said Elliott L. Ferguson II, President & CEO, Destination DC. “I welcome the SYTA community to safely visit us in person and experience our incredible monuments, museums and memorials along with world-class arts and culture like pre-Broadway premieres, hands-on STEAM experiences and history lessons that come to life, a Michelin-starred dining scene and diverse neighborhoods. It’s a great feeling to know we get to share that with operators again, and in turn, our students.”

As SYTA prepares for its return to in-person conferences, safety of its members and partners will remain a top priority.

SYTA is the non-profit, professional trade association that promotes student and youth travel and seeks to foster integrity and professionalism among student and youth travel service providers. It is dedicated to providing life-enhancing travel experiences to students and young people and instills confidence in travelers by establishing quality and safety standards for travel providers as it empowers members through advocacy, education, training, and networking opportunities.

