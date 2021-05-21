Aviasales has launched a guide to re-opened countries

Aviasales powered its travel application with a guide “Ok to go” that answers the question “Am I allowed to travel?” with information from official sources.

Users can get large-scale data, from airfare to COVID-19 restrictions in any given region. Contains all the necessary information: whether a country is open for tourists, how to get there, whether quarantine upon arrival is compulsory, what kind of COVID-19 insurance or test is needed. Other policies, such as rules for face masks, curfew, opening hours for restaurants, etc. are implemented.

The designated team constantly analyzes and updates information on the re-opening countries and entry requirements. The feature is fully integrated into the product – travel restrictions appear along with search queries. So from now on, users can get large-scale data, from airfare to COVID-19 restrictions in any given region.

“Ok to go” contains all the necessary information: whether a country is open for tourists, how to get there, whether quarantine upon arrival is compulsory, what kind of COVID-19 insurance or test is needed, and other formalities. Variations in requirements between different regions of one state are also taken into account. For example, New York requires quarantine upon arrival, while Miami does not, and Aviasales shows all these differences.

Other policies, such as rules for face masks, curfew, opening hours for restaurants, etc. are implemented into the new service.