Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

IOC: COVID or no COVID, 2020 Tokyo Olympics is a go

19 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
IOC: COVID or no COVID, 2020 Tokyo Olympics is a go
IOC vice-president John Coates
Written by Harry Johnson

International Olympic Committee announced that the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will proceed as planned, despite the Japanese capital city currently being in a state of emergency.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • As many as 80 percent of the Japanese public are opposed to the Olympics commencing on July 23
  • IOC won’t consider a second postponement, or even cancelation of the Games
  • Only about 5% of Japan’s over 35 million elderly people have received a first dose of vaccine as of yet

With a daily average of almost 5,500 new COVID-19 cases being currently reported in Japan, some serious concerns have been raised in recent weeks about the wisdom of holding the Olympic event in Tokyo, which remains one of the nine Japanese prefectures that have declared a state of emergency until at least May 31. 

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that this summer’s delayed Olympic Games will proceed as planned, despite the Japanese capital city currently being in a state of emergency and growing opposition from the country’s residents.

According to the recent polls, as many as 80 percent of the Japanese public are opposed to the Olympics commencing on July 23. But the IOC is standing firm and says it won’t consider a second postponement, or even cancelation of the Games.

“We’ve successfully seen five sports hold their test events during the state of emergency,” said IOC vice-president John Coates.

“All of the plans that we have in place to protect the safety and security of athletes and the people of Japan are based around the worst possible circumstances, so the answer [if the Olympics can proceed in a state of emergency] is absolutely yes.

“The advice we have got from the World Health Organization and all of the scientific advice is that all the measures we have outlined in the playbook, all those measures are satisfactory to ensure a safe and secure Games in terms of health, and that’s whether there is a state of emergency or not.”

Referencing the spate of public opposition to holding the event against the collective will of the Japanese public, Coates said that the increase in vaccinations between now and July will go a long way to putting the public’s mind at ease.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like