United Airlines praises Spain’s decision to reopen to vaccinated travelers

United Airlines applauds Spain following its decision to reopen travel to vaccinated visitors beginning June 7. The announcement comes following the European Union Council’s formal recommendation that EU Member States can reopen to fully vaccinated tourists and United looks forward to welcoming back customers on over 30 daily flights to 16 destinations in Europe this summer, including service between New York/Newark and Barcelona and Madrid.

United Airlines is also making traveling to and from these countries easier with its industry-leading Travel-Ready Center which allows customers to view COVID-19 entry requirements, find, schedule and receive uploaded test results from local providers and upload any required testing and vaccination records for domestic and international travel, all in one place. United is the first and only U.S. airline to integrate all these features into its mobile app and website.

“The EU Council’s recommendation represents the turning of the page in the pandemic for our customers, employees and residents of the EU, and brings us all closer to reuniting the world,” said Patrick Quayle, vice president of international network and alliances at United. “In addition to offering service to more destinations in Europe than any other U.S. carrier, only United allows customers to easily upload vaccine records and testing results to our app making international travel much easier.”

United also recently announced a new collaboration with Abbott and became the first U.S. carrier to set up an easy way for international travelers to bring a CDC-approved test with them, self-administer while abroad, and return home through an innovative collaboration with Abbott.

This summer, United is expanding its service to Europe including recently announced new routes to Dubrovnik, Croatia; Reykjavik, Iceland and Athens, Greece as well as adding more flights into Frankfurt, Munich and Brussels that provide broad connectivity throughout the region. United is increasing flights across Europe and will operate the following routes to European countries which have recently announced plans to welcome tourists who meet the destination requirements:

Italy:

United will increase flights between New York/Newark and Rome to daily in July

United will increase flights between New York/Newark and Milan to daily in July

United’s flights from New York/Newark and Rome and Milan are part of Italy’s COVID-tested flights program – customers traveling on these flights may avoid self-isolation and must present a negative PCR or rapid antigen test result, performed no more than 48 hours prior to departure and a negative antigen test on arrival.

Spain: