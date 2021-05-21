Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China

47 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China
Powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China
Written by Harry Johnson

There were no immediate reports about any casualties or structural damage from Qinghai quake available.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱

Major magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck China’s Qinghai early on Saturday.

  • Date & time: 21 May 2021 18:04:15 UTC
  • Local time at epicenter: 22 May 2:04 am (GMT +8)
  • Magnitude: 7
  • Depth: 10.0 km
  • Epicenter latitude / longitude: 34.58°N / 98.28°E

Nearby towns and cities:

  • 381 km (237 mi) WSW of Hong Ya (pop: 256) 
  • 388 km (241 mi) SW of Xining (pop: 767,500) 
  • 397 km (247 mi) NNE of Chamdo (Tibet) 
  • 539 km (335 mi) SW of Wuwei (Gansu) 
  • 559 km (347 mi) SW of Jinchang (Gansu)

There were no immediate reports about any casualties or structural damage from Qinghai quake available.

Qinghai is a large, sparsely populated Chinese province spread across the high-altitude Tibetan Plateau. It’s a place of strong Tibetan and Mongol cultural traditions. Amne Machin, a 6,282m-high peak that’s part of the Kunlun Mountains, is a holy site for Buddhist pilgrims.

Qinghai’s important Buddhist monasteries include Wutong, whose monks are renowned producers of thangka, religious paintings on cotton or silk.

You may also like