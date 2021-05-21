Powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China

There were no immediate reports about any casualties or structural damage from Qinghai quake available.

Major magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck China’s Qinghai early on Saturday.

Date & time: 21 May 2021 18:04:15 UTC

Local time at epicenter: 22 May 2:04 am (GMT +8)

Magnitude: 7

Depth: 10.0 km

Epicenter latitude / longitude: 34.58°N / 98.28°E

Nearby towns and cities:

381 km (237 mi) WSW of Hong Ya (pop: 256)

388 km (241 mi) SW of Xining (pop: 767,500)

397 km (247 mi) NNE of Chamdo (Tibet)

539 km (335 mi) SW of Wuwei (Gansu)

559 km (347 mi) SW of Jinchang (Gansu)

Qinghai is a large, sparsely populated Chinese province spread across the high-altitude Tibetan Plateau. It’s a place of strong Tibetan and Mongol cultural traditions. Amne Machin, a 6,282m-high peak that’s part of the Kunlun Mountains, is a holy site for Buddhist pilgrims.

Qinghai’s important Buddhist monasteries include Wutong, whose monks are renowned producers of thangka, religious paintings on cotton or silk.