Canada extends COVID-19 quarantine measures and travel restrictions

The Government of Canada takes a prudent and responsible approach at the border, by continually monitoring and reviewing available data and scientific evidence to protect the health and safety of Canadians.

Today, the Government of Canada is extending the temporary travel measures restricting entry into Canada by foreign nationals until June 21, 2021. To continue managing the elevated risk of imported COVID-19 cases into Canada, the Government of Canada has extended the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) restricting all direct commercial and private passenger flights to Canada from India and Pakistan until June 21, 2021 at 23:59 EDT. The government is also extending the requirement for air passengers who depart India or Pakistan to Canada, via an indirect route, to obtain a COVID-19 pre-departure test from a third country before continuing their journey to Canada.

Canada’s approach to border management includes entry and flight restrictions; mandatory pre-arrival, on-arrival, and post-arrival testing requirements; mandatory hotel stopover for air travelers; and mandatory 14-day quarantine for travelers. The Government of Canada is also extending those measures to protect the health and safety of Canadians.

As the science and evidence evolve and knowledge of the virus and variants increases, the policies to keep Canadians safe will evolve as well. Current data shows that Canada’s pre-arrival, on-arrival, and post-arrival testing requirements, as well as mandatory hotel stay for air travelers, are working. The Government of Canada’s response will continue to prioritize protecting the health and safety of Canadians, while also ensuring the safe flow of goods and services that are necessary for the Canadian economy.

Quotes

“As the number of COVID-19 cases remain disproportionally high in India and Pakistan, we have extended our flight restrictions and third country pre-departure testing requirements for these countries. These ongoing measures are in place to help protect Canadians, and manage the elevated risk of imported cases of COVID-19 and variants of concern into Canada during a time of increasing pressure on our health care system.”

The Honorable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

“We are extending the testing and quarantine measures at the border because they protect Canadians. As our health care system grapples with the third wave of the pandemic, our government will continue to adjust its response to COVID-19. I encourage all Canadians to get vaccinated when it’s their turn, and to keep following local public health measures.”

The Honorable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Health

“Throughout the pandemic, we have taken strong action at our borders to protect Canadians while maintaining the flow of essential goods. We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of Canadians as we adapt to the changing reality of the pandemic.”

The Honorable Bill Blair

Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

Quick Facts